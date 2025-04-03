SIT Investigates Unauthorized Entry of US National into North Sentinel Island

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched an investigation into the case of Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a US citizen accused of illegally entering North Sentinel Island. The island is home to the Sentinelese, a protected tribe with no immunity to modern diseases, making the intrusion potentially hazardous.

The SIT, along with Tribal Welfare officers, conducted a distant inspection of the island using binoculars to search for any objects left by Polyakov that might endanger the tribe. Despite rough sea conditions, the operation adhered to protocol, ensuring the safety and privacy of the indigenous people.

Polyakov, currently in police custody, had left several items on the island, including a bottle of sand which has been seized for forensic examination. Possessing equipment like an inflatable boat and a GoPro camera with footage of the island, Polyakov's meticulous planning for the unauthorized visit was uncovered by authorities.

