Left Menu

SIT Investigates Unauthorized Entry of US National into North Sentinel Island

A US national, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, was arrested for allegedly entering the prohibited North Sentinel Island without authorization. A Special Investigation Team inspected the island to locate any items left by Polyakov that might threaten the Sentinelese tribes' safety. An inflatable boat and other items were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:47 IST
SIT Investigates Unauthorized Entry of US National into North Sentinel Island
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched an investigation into the case of Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a US citizen accused of illegally entering North Sentinel Island. The island is home to the Sentinelese, a protected tribe with no immunity to modern diseases, making the intrusion potentially hazardous.

The SIT, along with Tribal Welfare officers, conducted a distant inspection of the island using binoculars to search for any objects left by Polyakov that might endanger the tribe. Despite rough sea conditions, the operation adhered to protocol, ensuring the safety and privacy of the indigenous people.

Polyakov, currently in police custody, had left several items on the island, including a bottle of sand which has been seized for forensic examination. Possessing equipment like an inflatable boat and a GoPro camera with footage of the island, Polyakov's meticulous planning for the unauthorized visit was uncovered by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025