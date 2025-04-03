Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Rafah's Transformation into a 'Security Zone'

Hundreds of thousands in Gaza are displaced as Israeli forces advance into Rafah, aiming to establish a 'security zone.' Deadly strikes have claimed numerous lives. Israel's long-term goals for the area remain unclear, sparking fears of permanent depopulation. The conflict, reignited by a Hamas attack, continues to devastate the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In one of the most significant displacements of the ongoing war, hundreds of thousands of Gazans sought refuge on Thursday as Israeli forces advanced into the city of Rafah. The city, part of a newly declared 'security zone,' is facing increased threat as Israeli troops push deeper into the enclave.

According to Gaza's health ministry, at least 97 people have been killed due to Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours. Among the casualties were 20 Palestinians, including women and children, killed in an airstrike that targeted a school serving as a shelter. The military claims it hit a militant command center.

As the assault on Rafah escalates, the Gazan population fears permanent displacement and loss of vital resources. Israeli officials have not clarified their long-term intentions for the zone, leaving many to worry about a potential humanitarian catastrophe as the blockade on goods continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

