Escalation in Gaza: Rafah's Transformation into a 'Security Zone'

In one of the most significant displacements of the ongoing war, hundreds of thousands of Gazans sought refuge on Thursday as Israeli forces advanced into the city of Rafah. The city, part of a newly declared 'security zone,' is facing increased threat as Israeli troops push deeper into the enclave.

According to Gaza's health ministry, at least 97 people have been killed due to Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours. Among the casualties were 20 Palestinians, including women and children, killed in an airstrike that targeted a school serving as a shelter. The military claims it hit a militant command center.

As the assault on Rafah escalates, the Gazan population fears permanent displacement and loss of vital resources. Israeli officials have not clarified their long-term intentions for the zone, leaving many to worry about a potential humanitarian catastrophe as the blockade on goods continues.

