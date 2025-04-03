Waqf Bill Debate: BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Neglecting Muslim Women
In Rajya Sabha, BJP leader J P Nadda accused Congress of treating Muslim women as second-class citizens during their rule, emphasizing the significance of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in empowering Muslim women by banning triple talaq. Nadda highlighted the Modi government's efforts in reform and transparency within Waqf property management.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, J P Nadda, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, charged the Congress Party with relegating Muslim women to second-class citizens during its tenure at the central government.
Nadda highlighted the BJP's achievements in empowering Muslim women, notably through the ban on triple talaq. He stressed the current government's commitment to reforms and accountability in Waqf property management with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Drawing comparisons, Nadda noted the difference in committee sizes for the Waqf Bill and the number of stakeholders engaged under the current and previous governments, asserting a democratic approach under Modi's leadership. He urged that digitization and geo-mapping efforts align with practices in Muslim-majority countries.
