Travel Ban Controversy: Academic's Request for Overseas Lectures Opposed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed Anand Teltumbde's request to travel overseas for lectures, fearing potential absconding. Teltumbde, charged with Maoist affiliations, insists on delivering international talks on Dr. Ambedkar. The Bombay High Court will decide on this contentious issue regarding safety and academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a strong opposition against academician and activist Anand Teltumbde's plea to travel abroad for lectures. The agency fears he may abscond and seek asylum, amid charges linking him to Maoist activities.

Teltumbde, currently on bail, sought approval from the Bombay High Court to visit academic institutions in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to deliver lectures on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The NIA's affidavit questions the necessity of travel, suggesting online alternatives instead.

The legal proceedings were redirected to another bench, while Teltumbde continues advocating his expertise in public policy and the Dalit movement. His invitation by prestigious universities highlights the tension between public safety concerns and the upholdment of academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

