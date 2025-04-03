Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Rajya Sabha Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill faced strong opposition in the Rajya Sabha, with multiple parties calling it unconstitutional and targeting Muslims. The ruling BJP defended the Bill as a measure to reform property management. Opponents argued it undermines rights and risks communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:09 IST
Controversy Erupts in Rajya Sabha Over Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed heated debates over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which opposition parties deemed "unconstitutional" and a targeted move against Muslims. Parties like Congress, TMC, and DMK opposed the legislation, describing the government's actions as malicious.

BJP leader J P Nadda defended the Bill, insisting it aims to benefit impoverished Muslims and protect women's rights, countering accusations of anti-Muslim intent. Nadda cited the BJP-led initiative that banned triple talaq as evidence of their commitment to supporting Muslim women.

Critics remained unswayed, labelling the Bill as an attempt to trigger communal discord. They expressed concerns about increased government control over religious properties, questioning the Bill's legality and moral grounds, while urging the government to respect India's secular constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025