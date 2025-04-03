Controversy Erupts in Rajya Sabha Over Waqf Amendment Bill
The Waqf Amendment Bill faced strong opposition in the Rajya Sabha, with multiple parties calling it unconstitutional and targeting Muslims. The ruling BJP defended the Bill as a measure to reform property management. Opponents argued it undermines rights and risks communal tensions.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed heated debates over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which opposition parties deemed "unconstitutional" and a targeted move against Muslims. Parties like Congress, TMC, and DMK opposed the legislation, describing the government's actions as malicious.
BJP leader J P Nadda defended the Bill, insisting it aims to benefit impoverished Muslims and protect women's rights, countering accusations of anti-Muslim intent. Nadda cited the BJP-led initiative that banned triple talaq as evidence of their commitment to supporting Muslim women.
Critics remained unswayed, labelling the Bill as an attempt to trigger communal discord. They expressed concerns about increased government control over religious properties, questioning the Bill's legality and moral grounds, while urging the government to respect India's secular constitutional principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
