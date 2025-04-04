Left Menu

Historic Waqf Bill Amendment: Ending Injustice, Promoting Equality

Parliament's approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, marks a significant step towards accountability and equality, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The bill aims to enhance transparency within Waqf Boards, benefiting the Muslim community by reducing corruption and ensuring fair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 by Parliament has been hailed as a pivotal moment in addressing longstanding issues of injustice and corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.

Shah underscored the significance of the bill following its backing by the Rajya Sabha, succeeding the Lok Sabha's approval a day earlier. According to Shah, the bill promises a new era of justice and equality.

By making Waqf Boards and properties more accountable and transparent, the bill is set to benefit underprivileged groups within the Muslim community, including women and children. It aims to reform Waqf tribunals and mandates state-sponsored audits for Waqf institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh, reducing mandatory contributions from 7% to 5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

