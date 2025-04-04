Supreme Court Ruling Halts Hyderabad Protest Over Land Development

The indefinite protest by the University of Hyderabad Students' Union came to a halt on Thursday following a Supreme Court ruling that paused the Telangana government's proposed development of a 400-acre land adjoining the university, until further notice.

The protest began on April 1, as students voiced ecological concerns about developing the land in Kancha Gachibowli. The Supreme Court directed the state to justify its urgency in clearing the wooded area, effectively halting any immediate development.

In response to the court's intervention, the state will assemble a committee to engage with university officials, students, and civil society groups. The students' union remains steadfast in its demand for the land to be registered under the university's name and for police presence on campus to cease.

