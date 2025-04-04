Supreme Court Ruling Halts Hyderabad Protest Over Land Development
The University of Hyderabad Students' Union ended its indefinite protest and class boycott after the Supreme Court halted state plans to develop adjacent land. Students protested the eco-impact of developing 400 acres near campus. A committee will resolve the dispute, while students continue to seek land ownership and police withdrawal.
- Country:
- India
The indefinite protest by the University of Hyderabad Students' Union came to a halt on Thursday following a Supreme Court ruling that paused the Telangana government's proposed development of a 400-acre land adjoining the university, until further notice.
The protest began on April 1, as students voiced ecological concerns about developing the land in Kancha Gachibowli. The Supreme Court directed the state to justify its urgency in clearing the wooded area, effectively halting any immediate development.
In response to the court's intervention, the state will assemble a committee to engage with university officials, students, and civil society groups. The students' union remains steadfast in its demand for the land to be registered under the university's name and for police presence on campus to cease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition
Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States
Supreme Court Advocates for Prompt Compensation to Acid Attack Survivors
Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over 'Consensual Relationship' Claims
Supreme Court Urged to Establish Special Court for Maoist Leader's Trial