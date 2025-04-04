Political Rifts Deepen Over Waqf Bill
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticizes the stance of rival Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of succumbing to Muslim organizations’ pressure. Nirupam dubs Thackeray as 'Muslim Hridaysamrat', questioning his motives after Lok Sabha passes the contentious bill.
Amidst rising political tensions, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam openly criticized rival Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators, alleging hesitancy in their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Nirupam accused their leader, Uddhav Thackeray, of capitulating to pressures from Muslim organizations in a tense political landscape.
In a scathing address to the media, Nirupam labeled Thackeray, a key figure in the anti-BJP bloc, as 'Muslim Hridaysamrat', questioning the former Maharashtra Chief Minister's integrity. He cited Thackeray's multiple calls to MPs mandating a vote against the bill, which aimed at reforming Waqf property management.
Despite strong opposition, the Lok Sabha approved the bill, with Sanjay Nirupam asserting that Thackeray's actions highlight political inconsistency. The bill, promoting safeguarding Waqf assets and enhancing transparency, marks a significant point of contention in the ongoing political saga.
