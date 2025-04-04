Left Menu

Supreme Court Proposes Fresh Evaluation for Senior Lawyer Designations

The Supreme Court has suggested a fresh evaluation process for conferring senior designations on lawyers in Delhi, following concerns of irregularities. This involves reconstituting a committee to reassess applications that were previously rejected or deferred, in accordance with the Indira Jaising judgement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:05 IST
Supreme Court Proposes Fresh Evaluation for Senior Lawyer Designations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has recommended a new evaluation process for the designation of senior lawyers in Delhi, following allegations of irregularities in the previous selection. A panel at the Delhi High Court will reassess applications that were rejected or deferred.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan requested senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao to seek instructions for conducting the exercise afresh. This decision emerged from a plea challenging the High Court's earlier designation of 70 advocates, including 12 women, in 2024.

The apex court emphasized the need for a thorough examination, expressing doubts about the adequacy of short interviews to assess candidates' suitability. The issue is to be evaluated further by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with potential implications on the future designation process under the Advocates Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025