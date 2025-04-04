Left Menu

Historic Debates and Extended Hours: Indian Parliament's Unmatched Sessions

The Indian Parliament witnessed an unprecedented session with historic debates on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and others, marked by extended hours. A significant 17-hour discussion took place in the Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha operated at 111% of its allotted time, indicating diligence amid late-night debates and critical bill passings.

The Indian Parliament has been breaking records with historic debates and marathon sessions, most notably on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Rajya Sabha set a milestone with a 17-hour deliberation, marking the longest-ever sitting in its history.

The recently concluded Budget Session witnessed both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha exceeding their scheduled hours, reflecting a commitment to address key legislative issues. The Lok Sabha operated at 111% of its allotted time, while the Rajya Sabha surpassed its schedule by 117%, showcasing the dedication of lawmakers to detailed discussions.

However, despite the extended hours, the session's productivity was questioned as only a fraction of the total expenditure was debated and 11 bills passed, the lowest since 1999. Such sessions echo the spirit of past marathon debates, reiterating the importance of a robust democratic discourse.

