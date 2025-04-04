Historic Debates and Extended Hours: Indian Parliament's Unmatched Sessions

The Indian Parliament has been breaking records with historic debates and marathon sessions, most notably on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Rajya Sabha set a milestone with a 17-hour deliberation, marking the longest-ever sitting in its history.

The recently concluded Budget Session witnessed both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha exceeding their scheduled hours, reflecting a commitment to address key legislative issues. The Lok Sabha operated at 111% of its allotted time, while the Rajya Sabha surpassed its schedule by 117%, showcasing the dedication of lawmakers to detailed discussions.

However, despite the extended hours, the session's productivity was questioned as only a fraction of the total expenditure was debated and 11 bills passed, the lowest since 1999. Such sessions echo the spirit of past marathon debates, reiterating the importance of a robust democratic discourse.

