Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Step Towards Inclusive Governance

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a move towards good governance, benefiting oppressed Muslims. He credited PM Modi's commitment to inclusive development. The Congress was criticized for politicizing Waqf Act amendments, while opposition parties deemed the Bill anti-Muslim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:21 IST
Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Step Towards Inclusive Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has endorsed the recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a landmark decision for advancing good governance and aiding the welfare of marginalized Muslims. The legislation, which was cleared by Parliament, reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to promote inclusive growth, commonly referred to as 'Modi Ki Guarantee' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Saini praised the decisive role played by Prime Minister Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju in pushing through this significant reform. He likened the Bill's significance to the government's previous efforts, such as the abolition of triple talaq, aimed at uplifting Muslim women. While congratulating citizens on the legislation's passage, Saini condemned the Congress for its past political maneuvering with Waqf-related laws.

Opposition parties have criticized the Bill, labeling it as anti-Muslim and unconstitutional, with a Congress MP seeking its annulment in the Supreme Court. In contrast, Saini argues that the country has witnessed significant progress under the Modi government, spanning sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, and the economy, unlike during Congress's lengthy tenure of vote bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025