Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Step Towards Inclusive Governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has endorsed the recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a landmark decision for advancing good governance and aiding the welfare of marginalized Muslims. The legislation, which was cleared by Parliament, reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to promote inclusive growth, commonly referred to as 'Modi Ki Guarantee' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Saini praised the decisive role played by Prime Minister Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju in pushing through this significant reform. He likened the Bill's significance to the government's previous efforts, such as the abolition of triple talaq, aimed at uplifting Muslim women. While congratulating citizens on the legislation's passage, Saini condemned the Congress for its past political maneuvering with Waqf-related laws.

Opposition parties have criticized the Bill, labeling it as anti-Muslim and unconstitutional, with a Congress MP seeking its annulment in the Supreme Court. In contrast, Saini argues that the country has witnessed significant progress under the Modi government, spanning sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, and the economy, unlike during Congress's lengthy tenure of vote bank politics.

