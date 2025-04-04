Crime of Passion: Jealous Rage Leads to Tragic End
A man in Noida allegedly murdered his wife with a hammer due to suspected infidelity. The 55-year-old, named Nurullah Haider, attacked his wife Asma, a software engineer, at their residence. Police have detained Haider following a report by the couple’s son. An investigation is underway.
A harrowing crime of passion unfolded in Noida's Sector 15 as a 55-year-old man was detained by police for allegedly murdering his wife with a hammer. The local police revealed that the attack was motivated by the husband's suspicion of his wife's infidelity.
Asma, 42, was employed as a software engineer, while her husband, Nurullah Haider, was reportedly unemployed. The violent incident came to light when the couple's son alerted authorities to the brutal act at their home. Officers from the Phase 1 Police Station quickly apprehended Haider.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ram Badan Singh, confirmed the details, stating that Haider had repeatedly struck Asma with the hammer. With Haider in custody, police continue their investigation into this tragic case, while the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
