Unearthed Arsenal: Grenade and Cartridges Found in Jabalpur Well

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a well cleaning led to the discovery of numerous empty cartridges and a hand grenade shell. The items, believed to be Army-owned, were found by municipal workers in the Aama Nala area. Authorities are coordinating with the Army for further investigation.

A surprising discovery was made during a routine cleaning in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, when municipal workers unearthed a substantial number of empty cartridges and a shell from a hand grenade in a well within Aama Nala area.

The Ranjhi police have revealed that these items, potentially originating from Army stocks, were likely dumped during testing. Upon finding the rusted ammunitions, local authorities immediately notified the Army for further investigation.

The discovery highlights concerns regarding the disposal practices of military arsenals. The Ranjhi police, under the leadership of in-charge Manas Dwivedi, have taken custody of the items, with the Army expected to take definitive action on the matter.

