CPI(M) Condemns Waqf Bill: A Call for Secular Unity
The CPI(M) passed a resolution condemning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging citizens to demand its withdrawal, citing threats to minority rights and secular fabric. Parliament approved the bill, with significant support in both houses. The law awaits presidential assent.
The CPI(M)'s 24th party congress strongly condemned the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging secular and democratic citizens to unite against it. The bill passed through both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, awaiting presidential approval to become law.
The CPI(M) resolution claims the legislation undermines the Constitution and minority rights by altering the framework for Waqf property management, potentially increasing communal tensions. The amendment permits non-Muslims on Waqf boards and restricts Muslim land donations, which the party argues disrupts community harmony.
The CPI(M) further alleges that the changes will enable government appropriation of Waqf assets, impacting states with significant holdings. The party likens this legislation to the Citizenship Amendment Act and calls for its withdrawal to protect secularism.
