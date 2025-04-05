Left Menu

Kerala Stands with Catholic Priests Amid Madhya Pradesh Attack

Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan highlighted support for Catholic priests allegedly attacked in Madhya Pradesh. The Kerala government intervened amid accusations of minority targeting by right-wing activists. Kerala accuses Congress of orchestration, urging legal action. Conversations between officials and victims emphasize the state's commitment to secularism.

Updated: 05-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:40 IST
Revenue Minister K Rajan has voiced strong support from Kerala for the Catholic priests who suffered attacks by right-wing activists in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking after visiting a victim’s residence, Rajan underscored Kerala’s swift response, citing intervention by the chief minister and immediate coordination with Madhya Pradesh officials.

Rajan also engaged directly with Fr Davis George via video call, promising comprehensive support and commending the state's readiness to provide assistance as required. Highlighting concerns over sectarian violence, he pointed out the state's secular mindset amidst incidents of church demolitions by right-wing groups.

Adding a political dimension, former Union Minister V Muraleedharan accused Congress of orchestrating the attacks, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for decisive action against those responsible. A statement detailed how priests were attacked during efforts to assist tribals at a police station, accentuating Kerala’s call for justice.

