Collector Manhandled During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Dholpur district, the collector was allegedly manhandled by supporters of Congress MLA Rohit Bohra during an anti-encroachment drive, leading to seven arrests. The incident, aimed at resolving waterlogging issues, gained attention after a video surfaced showing heated exchanges and the collector's bodyguard intervening.
Rajasthan's Dholpur district saw tensions rise as the district collector was reportedly manhandled by supporters of Congress MLA Rohit Bohra during an anti-encroachment operation. This altercation led to the arrest of seven individuals.
Authorities, including the police, were removing encroachments causing waterlogging issues when the incident occurred. A video capturing the event emerged, highlighting heated confrontations between officials and MLA supporters.
The situation intensified near the residence of the MLA when his supporters obstructed official duties. Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda and his team quickly intervened, resuming the operation and detaining several individuals for questioning.
