Tragedy in Chandrapur: Man Killed in Tiger Attack
A man named Sheshraj Nagoshe was tragically killed by a tiger in Chitegaon village, located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The incident occurred while he was watering vegetables near the Uma river. Nagoshe is survived by his parents, wife, and two daughters.
Tragedy struck Chitegaon village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday when a man was killed in a tiger attack, according to a forest department official.
The victim, 38-year-old Sheshraj Nagoshe, was watering the vegetables in his field near the Uma river when the incident occurred. The state's government has provided financial aid to his family as per the norms.
Nagoshe's death has left his parents, wife, and two daughters grieving. The local community mourns the loss of a family man and a resident beloved by many.
