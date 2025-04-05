Tragedy in Chandrapur: Man Killed in Tiger Attack

Tragedy struck Chitegaon village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday when a man was killed in a tiger attack, according to a forest department official.

The victim, 38-year-old Sheshraj Nagoshe, was watering the vegetables in his field near the Uma river when the incident occurred. The state's government has provided financial aid to his family as per the norms.

Nagoshe's death has left his parents, wife, and two daughters grieving. The local community mourns the loss of a family man and a resident beloved by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)