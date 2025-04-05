Vijay Kumar Sinha Criticizes Opposition Over Waqf Bill Challenge
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized opposition members for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court. He called them 'anti-Constitution' for questioning the Bill passed by Parliament, warning they should comply or face consequences.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a strong critique against opposition members who challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court.
Sinha accused the lawmakers of being 'anti-Constitution' after they questioned the Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament following extensive debate.
The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that those opposing the legislation tarnish the dignity of the legislative process and should be subject to arrest for non-compliance.
