Court Hands Life Sentences in 1999 Custodial Death Case
A local court sentenced nine individuals, including a deputy superintendent of police, to life imprisonment for their role in the 1999 custodial death of Vincent at Thalamuthu Nagar police station. Two accused were acquitted, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on those convicted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court delivered life sentences to nine individuals, including a deputy superintendent of police, for their involvement in the custodial death of Vincent in 1999.
The incident, which occurred at the Thalamuthu Nagar police station, involved a deputy who was then an inspector. The Tuticorin district additional session court announced the verdict, acquitting two of the 11 accused.
Among those convicted was another inspector, while others had retired from service. The court also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
