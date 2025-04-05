Left Menu

Tragic Quarrel Leads to Double Stabbing in Delhi's Paharganj

Two men, Ankit and Rahul, were fatally stabbed in Delhi's Paharganj area. The accused, Puneet, allegedly attacked them following a dispute over an affair between Ankit and Puneet's wife. Puneet, arrested by police, sought confrontation which escalated to violence, resulting in the deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:15 IST
Tragic Quarrel Leads to Double Stabbing in Delhi's Paharganj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in central Delhi's Paharganj area, two men were fatally stabbed following a heated argument on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

The deceased individuals were identified as Ankit, 33, a welder, and Rahul, 32, known to local authorities. The accused, Puneet, 30, has been taken into custody.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an affair between Ankit and Puneet's wife, leading to the couple's separation. Matters escalated during a confrontation, resulting in the stabbings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025