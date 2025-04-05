Tragic Quarrel Leads to Double Stabbing in Delhi's Paharganj
Two men, Ankit and Rahul, were fatally stabbed in Delhi's Paharganj area. The accused, Puneet, allegedly attacked them following a dispute over an affair between Ankit and Puneet's wife. Puneet, arrested by police, sought confrontation which escalated to violence, resulting in the deaths.
In a shocking incident in central Delhi's Paharganj area, two men were fatally stabbed following a heated argument on Saturday afternoon, police reported.
The deceased individuals were identified as Ankit, 33, a welder, and Rahul, 32, known to local authorities. The accused, Puneet, 30, has been taken into custody.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from an affair between Ankit and Puneet's wife, leading to the couple's separation. Matters escalated during a confrontation, resulting in the stabbings.
