Tragic Quarrel Leads to Double Stabbing in Delhi's Paharganj

In a shocking incident in central Delhi's Paharganj area, two men were fatally stabbed following a heated argument on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

The deceased individuals were identified as Ankit, 33, a welder, and Rahul, 32, known to local authorities. The accused, Puneet, 30, has been taken into custody.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an affair between Ankit and Puneet's wife, leading to the couple's separation. Matters escalated during a confrontation, resulting in the stabbings.

(With inputs from agencies.)