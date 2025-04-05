Left Menu

Kerala BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Constitutional Misuse Claims

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP president, calls out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly acting against India's interests and misusing the Constitution. Chandrasekhar contrasts with Prime Minister Modi's role in the Waqf Amendment Bill, focusing on restoring property rights for the poor Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misusing the Constitution and acting against India's interests. Chandrasekhar urged Gandhi to prioritize understanding the Constitution rather than allegedly exploiting it for disseminating untruths.

The BJP leader's accusations stem from the perceived spread of 'lies and communal hatred' by Congress MPs during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Chandrasekhar suggested that without parliamentary immunity, legal actions could have ensued against them.

Highlighting a contrasting narrative, Chandrasekhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently approved by Parliament. He emphasized Modi's dedication to empowering the poor Muslim community by restoring property rights, as opposed to what he claims are Congress's appeasement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

