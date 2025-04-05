Left Menu

Fadnavis Pushes for Transparency in Maharashtra's Land Acquisition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for transparency in the land acquisition process at a conference. Urging officials to dismantle networks of agents and lobbyists, he highlighted the importance of technology adoption and merit. Fadnavis stressed maintaining clean offices and services for the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:42 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for a crackdown on the nexus between agents and lobbyists in the land acquisition process during a recent revenue department conference. He insisted on making the process more transparent and accelerating its pace.

Fadnavis highlighted the need to upgrade the revenue department by clearing outdated records, vehicles, and furniture from its offices. He emphasized the importance of providing better facilities for the public and stressed a regular review of land acquisition activities by district and divisional officials.

Reflecting on his previous term, Fadnavis reiterated his commitment to merit-based practices. He appealed to officials to embrace technology, asserting its crucial role in the next five years. He further emphasized the significance of balancing commendations with merit in administrative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

