Waqf Property Control Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam criticized the Maharashtra government for lack of transparency regarding Waqf properties, alleging Congress misuse. He highlighted Congress’s exploitation of the Muslim community for votes. The Waqf Amendment Bill received presidential assent, amidst criticism. Nirupam opposed MNS’s coercive tactics on language enforcement, advocating educational measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:07 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged the Maharashtra government to provide a comprehensive report on Waqf properties, alleging significant mismanagement. Highlighting that these properties cover over 90,000 acres, Nirupam suggested Congress leaders exert undue control over them.

He criticized Congress for allegedly using the Muslim community as a vote bank, pressuring them against the BJP, while neglecting Waqf-related discussions in Parliament. Nirupam also commented on the lack of participation from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Addressing local issues, Nirupam denounced the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's aggressive stance on enforcing Marathi in banks, suggesting educational campaigns as an alternative to coercion. He emphasized the importance of respectful language use across the state.

