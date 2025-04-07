Controversy Unfolds: ED Raids Linked to Tamil Nadu Minister's Kin

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed searches across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore. The raids are part of an investigation targeting the TVH Group, a real estate enterprise associated with KN Ravichandran, the brother of K N Nehru, a state minister and senior leader of the DMK party.

The federal probe, according to sources, saw the ED scrutinizing properties linked to the TVH Group. This move underscores the ongoing investigation into potential financial irregularities linked to the company founded by Ravichandran.

Reacting sharply to the raids, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister S Regupathy lambasted the BJP-led central government, alleging collusion between the ED and BJP. He equated the ED to being an 'ally' of BJP, much like the political parties led by Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, labeling the agency as a 'non-political partner' used for vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)