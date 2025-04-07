Gaza's Shrinking Buffer: A Ceaseless Conflict

In a fierce escalation of conflict, Israeli troops have ramped up operations in the Gaza Strip, now controlling two-thirds of the region, according to United Nations reports. Amid ongoing evacuations, Palestinians are confronted with diminishing living space.

The humanitarian situation worsens as thousands seek refuge further inside the enclave. The offensive continues as Israel plans a 'security zone' around Gaza's edges, leaving residents fearing permanent occupation amidst ongoing airstrikes.

A Palestinian journalist was tragically killed in an Israeli air strike, adding to the growing list of casualties. While Israel states its operations will not cease until hostages are returned, Gaza's inhabitants question their future amidst relentless military actions.

