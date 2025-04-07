Left Menu

Senior U.S. Navy Officer Dismissed in Security Shakeup

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, a high-ranking U.S. Navy officer in NATO, has been dismissed amid a national security purge by the Trump administration, as reported by sources to Reuters. The Pentagon has not confirmed the news, but allies have been informed of Chatfield's removal.

07-04-2025
High-ranking U.S. Navy officer, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, has been relieved of her duties, insiders reveal. Stationed at NATO, Chatfield's dismissal appears to be part of a broader national security shakeup under the Trump administration.

While the Pentagon has yet to formally confirm the decision, sources disclosed to Reuters that NATO allies have already been apprised of Vice Admiral Chatfield's exit from her position.

This dismissal is seen as part of a pattern of removals within top-tier national security positions during the Trump era, sparking widespread attention and speculation about further changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

