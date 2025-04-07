Senior U.S. Navy Officer Dismissed in Security Shakeup
Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, a high-ranking U.S. Navy officer in NATO, has been dismissed amid a national security purge by the Trump administration, as reported by sources to Reuters. The Pentagon has not confirmed the news, but allies have been informed of Chatfield's removal.
While the Pentagon has yet to formally confirm the decision, sources disclosed to Reuters that NATO allies have already been apprised of Vice Admiral Chatfield's exit from her position.
This dismissal is seen as part of a pattern of removals within top-tier national security positions during the Trump era, sparking widespread attention and speculation about further changes.
