Supreme Court Sides with Trump on Alien Enemies Act for Deportations

The Supreme Court of the United States has handed President Donald Trump a significant victory, permitting his administration to deploy a 1798 law for the quick deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Historically, this law has been applied solely in times of war, reflecting a hardline stance on immigration.

The court agreed to lift U.S. Judge James Boasberg's block on deportations under Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act. Trump aimed to expedite the removal of alleged Tren de Aragua gang members using a statute famous for its World War II applications on Japanese, Italian, and German immigrants. This legal battle, contested by the American Civil Liberties Union, questions whether Trump's order oversteps presidential powers, given that the law is intended for use under conditions of war or invasion.

Judge Boasberg initially halted deportations, although two flights were not recalled after leaving U.S. airspace. Trump's administration argued that the judge's stop impeded national security decisions. The president called for Boasberg's impeachment, which Chief Justice Roberts rebuked. Families and legal representatives contest the gang affiliations, citing cases of misidentification, including a Venezuelan soccer player.

(With inputs from agencies.)