Scooter Theft Near Police Station Leads to Arrest of Serial Offenders

Two individuals have been arrested for stealing a student's scooter parked outside a police station in southwest Delhi. The accused, identified as Aman alias Dhinger and a minor, were linked to multiple thefts including burglaries of government offices. The stolen scooter and other items were recovered.

In a shocking breach of security, two individuals were arrested for stealing a student's scooter parked just outside a police station in southwest Delhi, according to official reports on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Aman alias Dhinger, aged 23, and a minor, had a history of thefts, including targeted burglaries at local government offices. Surveillance footage and local informants played a crucial role in identifying the culprits.

The stolen scooter and other articles, such as copper wires from air conditioning units, were retrieved from the suspects. Both individuals, identified as school dropouts, were reportedly engaged in these unlawful activities to fund drug purchases. The case highlights the need for intervention in the minor's life to provide adequate care and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

