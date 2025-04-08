Tragic Dowry Death: A Young Bride's Untimely End

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Tarawati, died at her in-laws' residence on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances, with preliminary reports suggesting poison ingestion, according to local police authorities.

Tarawati had wed Sachin just eight months prior in Bihar Harchandpur village. Her father, Omkar, hailing from Nagla Bhawuti village, has accused the in-laws of foul play linked to ongoing dowry disputes, a charge he has reportedly documented in prior complaints.

Inspector Neeraj Malik of Ujhani Police Station confirmed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, with a formal case to be filed contingent on both family complaints and upcoming medical findings.

