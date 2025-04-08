Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death: A Young Bride's Untimely End

A 21-year-old woman from Bihar Harchandpur village, named Tarawati, died allegedly from poison ingestion. Her father accuses her in-laws of murder over dowry demands. Police are investigating, and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death. A case will be filed based on post-mortem findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:25 IST
Tragic Dowry Death: A Young Bride's Untimely End
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Tarawati, died at her in-laws' residence on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances, with preliminary reports suggesting poison ingestion, according to local police authorities.

Tarawati had wed Sachin just eight months prior in Bihar Harchandpur village. Her father, Omkar, hailing from Nagla Bhawuti village, has accused the in-laws of foul play linked to ongoing dowry disputes, a charge he has reportedly documented in prior complaints.

Inspector Neeraj Malik of Ujhani Police Station confirmed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, with a formal case to be filed contingent on both family complaints and upcoming medical findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025