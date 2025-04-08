Ukraine Captures Chinese Soldiers Amidst Rising Tensions
Ukrainian forces reportedly engaged with Chinese troops in eastern Ukraine, capturing two soldiers. President Zelenskiy demands an official explanation from China and anticipates a reaction from the United States. The incident suggests potential Chinese involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces clashed with six Chinese soldiers in eastern Ukraine, capturing two, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.
During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy revealed he had instructed officials to seek an official explanation from China, as it appeared they were aligning with Russia in the ongoing conflict.
He emphasized the gravity of the situation and expressed expectations that the United States would respond to the developments.
