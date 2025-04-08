Pakistan's Repatriation Drive: Afghan Expulsions Stir Controversy

In a striking move, Pakistan has expelled more than 8,000 Afghan nationals over the past week, following the expiry of a crucial deadline. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported this development on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid escalation of Pakistan's repatriation campaign targeting Afghan migrants lacking legal documentation.

Temporary centers have been established across various cities to temporarily accommodate these individuals before their relocation to the Torkham border crossing. The initiative, termed the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, comes amid longstanding tensions between Pakistan and its Afghan migrants, whom they accuse of contributing to militant activities.

Afghanistan has denounced the campaign as a breach of international norms, calling for collaborative efforts to ensure a respectful process. Human rights groups raise grave concerns about the safety of returning migrants, insisting that Pakistan should uphold its commitment to the protection of vulnerable Afghan nationals.

