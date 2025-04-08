Pakistan's Repatriation Drive: Afghan Expulsions Stir Controversy
Pakistan has expelled over 8,000 Afghan nationals in a repatriation drive following a deadline expiration, sparking controversy. Kabul calls it forced deportation against international principles. Islamabad plans to accelerate repatriations, despite criticism from Afghanistan and human rights groups, who argue the country remains unsafe for returning migrants.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a striking move, Pakistan has expelled more than 8,000 Afghan nationals over the past week, following the expiry of a crucial deadline. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported this development on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid escalation of Pakistan's repatriation campaign targeting Afghan migrants lacking legal documentation.
Temporary centers have been established across various cities to temporarily accommodate these individuals before their relocation to the Torkham border crossing. The initiative, termed the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, comes amid longstanding tensions between Pakistan and its Afghan migrants, whom they accuse of contributing to militant activities.
Afghanistan has denounced the campaign as a breach of international norms, calling for collaborative efforts to ensure a respectful process. Human rights groups raise grave concerns about the safety of returning migrants, insisting that Pakistan should uphold its commitment to the protection of vulnerable Afghan nationals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Cross-Border Dilemma: Afghan Children Seek Refuge in Pakistan
Omar Abdullah Vows To Solve Border Dwellers’ Issues
Repatriation Flights Revive Amid US-Venezuela Diplomatic Dance
Funding Shortfalls Threaten Rohingya Refugees' Wellbeing in Bangladesh
Controversy Erupts Over Justice Varma's Repatriation