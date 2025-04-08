Debate Over the Panama Canal: U.S. Security Concerns and Chinese Influence

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Panama has sparked discussions around the contentious issue of the Panama Canal and the perceived Chinese influence over it. This marks the first visit by a U.S. defense secretary in decades, at a time when the canal is enveloped in geopolitical tensions.

With President Trump's past threats to retake control of the canal, Hegseth's diplomatic engagement is being closely watched by the Panamanian government. The meetings with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino and other officials are central to reassessing U.S.-Panama security ties and navigating the complex layers of international cooperation.

Chinese commercial presence near the canal, including infrastructure projects, is viewed with caution by the U.S., amidst false claims by Trump about Chinese military presence there. The canal's strategic importance for U.S. military operations highlights the significance of Hegseth's discussions, with implications for future conflicts and trade logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)