Controversy Unveiled: Alleged Fund Diversion at Gokhale Institute

Damodar Sahoo, president of the Servants of India Society, defends the organization amid allegations of fund diversion from the Gokhale Institute. Sahoo insists the fund transfer was a board-approved plan for a new campus and challenges the arrest of SIS secretary Milind Deshmukh, asserting no wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:58 IST
Amid allegations of fund diversion, the Servants of India Society (SIS) defends its actions, asserting that the financial transaction in question was authorized by both the Gokhale Institute's Board of Management and SIS.

Following the arrest of SIS secretary Milind Deshmukh, who is accused of diverting Rs 1.42 crore from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) funds, SIS president Damodar Sahoo has spoken out, denying any malafide intentions behind the fund transfer.

Sahoo emphasizes that the funds were meant for establishing a second GIPE campus in Nagpur, a plan approved by the board. Meanwhile, police investigations continue as statements from GIPE trustees and others are recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

