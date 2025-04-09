Left Menu

Supreme Court's Alien Enemies Act Decision Sparks Renewed Legal Battle

Legal challenges against the use of the Alien Enemies Act continue after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary ban on expedited deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Civil rights groups are contesting the move, aiming to protect a larger group of Venezuelans at risk under the law.

Updated: 09-04-2025 02:26 IST

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to lift a temporary ban on President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to fast-track the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members has sparked further legal disputes. Civil rights organizations are pushing back, underscoring ongoing challenges to the administration's interpretation of the 1798 law.

In a fresh lawsuit, two Venezuelan detainees in New York are contesting their expedited deportations, arguing that they have not been given the chance to challenge their alleged affiliations with the Tren de Aragua gang. A hearing is set to address whether these deportations overstep the historic Act's bounds.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling, favoring the administration, insists on giving detainees due notice but leaves many intricacies unresolved, including how those already deported can seek recourse. This legal battle highlights the tension between national security measures and individual rights amid immigration policy debates.

