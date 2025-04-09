Left Menu

Kashmir Authorities Halt Key Religious Meeting on Waqf Act

Authorities in Kashmir prevented the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a coalition of religious bodies, from holding a meeting at the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to discuss the Waqf Act. Access to the residence was reportedly sealed, halting discussions critical to the Muslim community's concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir authorities have thwarted a planned meeting of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a collective of multiple religious organizations. The gathering was set to occur at the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's residence to deliberate on the contentious Waqf Act, according to the Mirwaiz's office.

The scheduled meeting, of profound significance to the local Muslim community, was to be hosted at the Mirwaiz's Nigeen residence in the city, drawing religious figures from across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Kargil.

However, lanes and routes leading to the Mirwaiz's residence have been sealed off by the authorities, thus preventing the congregation and dashing hopes for a dialogue on the newly passed Waqf Bill, as the Mirwaiz's office noted on X.

