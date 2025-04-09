Left Menu

Unorthodox Union: Woman Converts and Weds Teenager in Amroha

In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, a 30-year-old woman converted to Hinduism and married a 12th-grade student in a temple ceremony. Previously known as Shabnam, now Shivani, she has no parents and has been married twice before. The police are investigating the circumstances, but no complaints have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:14 IST
Unorthodox Union: Woman Converts and Weds Teenager in Amroha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman has converted to Hinduism and proceeded to marry a 12th-grade student in a temple ceremony. The police have taken a keen interest in this unusual case, as it unfolds amidst the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh's stringent anti-conversion laws.

Previously known as Shabnam, the woman, now called Shivani, has lived a challenging life with no living parents and two previous marriages. Her first marriage in Meerut ended in divorce, and her second husband, Taufiq from Saidanwali village, was disabled following a road accident in 2011. Shivani recently formed a relationship with an 18-year-old student before seeking a divorce from Taufiq.

The incident has caught the attention of local authorities, who are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the marriage due to the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Despite the scrutiny, no legal complaints have been filed. Meanwhile, the bridegroom's father, Dataram Singh, expressed his support for the couple, wishing them a peaceful future together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

