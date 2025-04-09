Unrest in West Bengal Over Invalidated Teaching Positions

Several districts of West Bengal were engulfed in protests on Wednesday after a Supreme Court verdict invalidated the appointments of many teachers and non-teaching staff. The affected individuals clashed with police during their demonstrations, leading to widespread unrest.

The protesters accused law enforcement of using excessive force, alleging baton-charges and manhandling. This prompted BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay to cancel a crucial meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, aimed at addressing the teacher recruitment crisis. Gangopadhyay criticized the government for failing to protect eligible candidates.

In response, Kolkata Police explained that they used mild force to prevent further injuries. Politicians, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, criticized the police's approach. The protests continued across various districts, demanding job reinstatement and questioning the government's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)