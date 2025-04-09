Left Menu

Unrest in West Bengal Over Invalidated Teaching Positions

Protests erupted across West Bengal as teachers and staff, whose jobs were invalidated by a Supreme Court ruling, clashed with police. BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay canceled a meeting with the Education Minister, escalating tensions. The demonstrations raised concerns about police action and demands for job reinstatement.

Several districts of West Bengal were engulfed in protests on Wednesday after a Supreme Court verdict invalidated the appointments of many teachers and non-teaching staff. The affected individuals clashed with police during their demonstrations, leading to widespread unrest.

The protesters accused law enforcement of using excessive force, alleging baton-charges and manhandling. This prompted BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay to cancel a crucial meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, aimed at addressing the teacher recruitment crisis. Gangopadhyay criticized the government for failing to protect eligible candidates.

In response, Kolkata Police explained that they used mild force to prevent further injuries. Politicians, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, criticized the police's approach. The protests continued across various districts, demanding job reinstatement and questioning the government's handling of the situation.

