Karnataka Scam Unveiled: ED Prosecutes Ex-Minister

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially sanctioned the prosecution of former minister B Nagendra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a significant multi-crore scam linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The ED had identified Nagendra as the primary architect of the scam, where a staggering Rs 187 crore was unlawfully rerouted into an unauthorized bank account. Allegations suggest that Rs 20.19 crore was further misappropriated, funding a political campaign and the former minister's expenses.

Following these developments, a prosecution complaint has been filed in Bengaluru, with the special PMLA court duly recognizing the serious allegations, as the investigation unfolds further.

