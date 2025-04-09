Karnataka Scam Unveiled: ED Prosecutes Ex-Minister
Karnataka Governor allows ED to prosecute B Nagendra, ex-minister, in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. Nagendra was arrested under PMLA for redirecting funds illegally. Allegedly, Rs 187 crore was siphoned via shell accounts. Prosecution complaint filed in Bengaluru's PMLA court.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially sanctioned the prosecution of former minister B Nagendra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a significant multi-crore scam linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
The ED had identified Nagendra as the primary architect of the scam, where a staggering Rs 187 crore was unlawfully rerouted into an unauthorized bank account. Allegations suggest that Rs 20.19 crore was further misappropriated, funding a political campaign and the former minister's expenses.
Following these developments, a prosecution complaint has been filed in Bengaluru, with the special PMLA court duly recognizing the serious allegations, as the investigation unfolds further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
