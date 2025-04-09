Left Menu

Chinese-Origin Fighters Captured: Global Implications Unfold

Admiral Samuel Paparo confirmed the capture of two Chinese-origin men fighting for Russia in Ukraine. He warned that any Russian success in Europe could encourage China's aggressive ambitions, potentially intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:27 IST
In a striking revelation, Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, confirmed the capture of two Chinese-origin men in Ukraine, who were allegedly fighting for Russia.

Speaking at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Paparo addressed the potential implications of this incident. He emphasized that any Russian offensive success in Europe could embolden the People's Republic of China, aligning with concerns about China's expansive ambitions.

This development adds a complex layer to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics, possibly heightening tensions between major global powers, as Europe watches closely how these events might unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

