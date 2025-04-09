Left Menu

Prince Harry Fights for Security: A Royal Battle

Prince Harry is appealing against a Home Office decision denying him automatic police protection in the UK after stepping back from royal duties. His lawyers argue his life is at risk, highlighting past threats from al Qaeda and paparazzi incidents, as they challenge the decision's legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:31 IST
Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a notable return to London's Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday, challenging the Home Office's decision to deny him automatic police protection in the UK following his step back from royal duties. The prince, King Charles' younger son, argues that his life is at risk without the security details he once had.

Originally ruled lawful by the High Court, the contentious decision has been brought before the appellate court. Harry, who resides in California with his wife Meghan and their children, closely followed the proceedings, visibly reacting as legal arguments unfolded. The government's counsel maintained that the 'bespoke' approach to his security was beneficial from an assessment standpoint.

Addressing the court, Harry's lawyer Shaheed Fatima emphasized the severe personal implications of the case, mentioning specific threats linked to al Qaeda and a recent paparazzi confrontation. Her statements underscored the profound importance of the appeal for Harry and his family, demonstrating the potential risks they face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

