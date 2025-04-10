Shashi Tharoor Hails Rana's Extradition: A Step Forward in 26/11 Justice

Senior Congress figure Shashi Tharoor has applauded the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a central figure linked to the notorious 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Tharoor, speaking to PTI, described Rana's return to face justice in India as a significant move forward and stressed the importance of accountability for all conspirators.

Rana, a 64-year-old of Pakistani origin and Canadian nationality, was closely associated with David Coleman Headley—a primary conspirator in the 2008 attacks. His extradition followed the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of his final appeal against extradition to India. Tharoor emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the full details of the plot.

The Congress MP highlighted that Headley remains beyond Indian jurisdiction due to a plea deal with the U.S., which has prevented his extradition. Tharoor also drew parallels with unresolved justice for victims of the 1985 Air India bombing, expressing hope for eventual closure and justice for the victims of both tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)