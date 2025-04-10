Left Menu

Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused

Israeli envoy Reuven Azar has commended India's efforts in extraditing Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attacks resulted in 166 deaths and involved ten terrorists. Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the carnage targeting civilians, including Israelis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israeli envoy Reuven Azar has applauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The envoy extended gratitude towards the Indian government for their unyielding efforts to ensure justice for the victims.

In a video message disseminated by the Israeli Embassy, Azar expressed optimism over this development, acknowledging the extradition as a crucial step in resolving the harrowing chapter of the Mumbai attacks carried out on November 26, 2008, where 166 lives, including those of Israelis, were lost.

Rana, aged 64, is known to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, and played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attacks, which saw ten terrorists unleash terror across multiple locations in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

