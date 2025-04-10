Village Justice: Man Tied and Beaten After Knife Threat

A violent incident unfolded in G Bommanahalli village when a man, Nagesh, was allegedly subjected to mob justice after he threatened an acquaintance with a knife, according to police reports on Thursday.

The alleged assault happened on Wednesday in the Nagamangala taluk, with a video of the incident, showing Nagesh tied to a pole and beaten, circulating on social media.

The dispute began over financial issues when Nagesh threatened Chaluvesh, leading to an altercation that resulted in his public assault. Following a complaint by Nagesh's wife, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

