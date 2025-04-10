Left Menu

Village Justice: Man Tied and Beaten After Knife Threat

In G Bommanahalli village, a man named Nagesh was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten by several people after threatening another villager with a knife. The incident was purportedly sparked by a financial dispute. Nagesh's wife has filed a complaint, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:06 IST
A violent incident unfolded in G Bommanahalli village when a man, Nagesh, was allegedly subjected to mob justice after he threatened an acquaintance with a knife, according to police reports on Thursday.

The alleged assault happened on Wednesday in the Nagamangala taluk, with a video of the incident, showing Nagesh tied to a pole and beaten, circulating on social media.

The dispute began over financial issues when Nagesh threatened Chaluvesh, leading to an altercation that resulted in his public assault. Following a complaint by Nagesh's wife, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

