Tragic Helicopter Crash in Hudson River Shakes Manhattan
A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday, leading to fatalities according to law enforcement sources. The New York City Police Department confirmed the incident via social media, while the Federal Aviation Administration has yet to comment on the crash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 01:28 IST
A tragic incident unfolded Thursday afternoon as a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, near lower Manhattan, confirmed by the New York City Police Department.
Reports from law enforcement sources, as cited by ABC News, indicate that there have been fatalities resulting from the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to provide any comments on the accident as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
