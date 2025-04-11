Left Menu

Prince Harry's Compassionate Visit to Ukraine's War Victims

Prince Harry, known for his work with veterans, visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine, to meet war victims. Accompanied by Invictus Games veterans, he connected with patients and Ukrainian officials as part of his ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by military conflict.

Updated: 11-04-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:38 IST
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry continues to make headlines with his humanitarian efforts, this time championing the cause of war victims in Ukraine. During a visit to Lviv, he showcased a deep commitment to wounded veterans, a cause close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex, who once served with distinction in the British Army, made a poignant stop at the Superhumans Center in Lviv. This orthopedic clinic, a beacon of hope for wounded military personnel and civilians, welcomed Harry alongside veterans from the Invictus Games Foundation—a testament to his enduring bond with fellow servicemen.

Further underlining his dedication, Harry engaged with Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs and the center's medical professionals. His visit, in concert with his legal matters in London this week, reinforces a steadfast commitment to advocating for international military communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

