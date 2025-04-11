UK & Allies Bolster Ukraine with $580 Million Support Package

Britain announced an additional 450 million pounds ($580 million) in military support for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening the nation's defense ahead of any peace negotiations with Russia. The announcement came on Friday as part of a broader effort by European allies to fortify Ukraine's position.

Of this package, 350 million pounds will be drawn from the UK's 4.5-billion-pound military support pledge to Ukraine this year, with additional funding from Norway. The announcement was made as British Defence Minister John Healey led a meeting in Brussels, attended by NATO and other supporting nations, focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The funds are earmarked for repairs, maintenance, and provision of crucial military equipment, including vehicles, radar, and anti-tank mines. Hundreds of thousands of drones will also be supplied. During the session, Healey emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and enforcing peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)