Left Menu

UK & Allies Bolster Ukraine with $580 Million Support Package

Ukraine is set to receive fresh military support amounting to 450 million pounds from Britain and its allies, as efforts intensify to fortify the country's stance ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia. The funding will aid repairs, supply equipment, and bolster defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-04-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 04:31 IST
UK & Allies Bolster Ukraine with $580 Million Support Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced an additional 450 million pounds ($580 million) in military support for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening the nation's defense ahead of any peace negotiations with Russia. The announcement came on Friday as part of a broader effort by European allies to fortify Ukraine's position.

Of this package, 350 million pounds will be drawn from the UK's 4.5-billion-pound military support pledge to Ukraine this year, with additional funding from Norway. The announcement was made as British Defence Minister John Healey led a meeting in Brussels, attended by NATO and other supporting nations, focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The funds are earmarked for repairs, maintenance, and provision of crucial military equipment, including vehicles, radar, and anti-tank mines. Hundreds of thousands of drones will also be supplied. During the session, Healey emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and enforcing peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025