US Domestic News Highlights: Military, Law, and Trade Shifts
The recent summaries of US domestic news include significant policy changes by the Trump administration, affecting military admission processes, legal battles with law firms, consumer protection, immigration rulings, and education funding among others.
In a series of changes announced on Friday, the Trump administration declared that the U.S. military academies will cease considering race in their admissions process. This decision follows lawsuits aimed at banning race-based admissions in civilian universities, according to filings from the Department of Justice.
In an escalating legal battle, Susman Godfrey law firm has sued the Trump administration, challenging executive orders they claim infringe on constitutional rights. This marks the fourth lawsuit in a series of confrontations with President Trump's legal sanctions against prominent firms.
President Trump's administration faces numerous domestic policy challenges, from trade deal pressures to safeguarding academic freedom. With high-stakes negotiations looming, the administration's domestic policy moves continue to stir legal and political reactions across various sectors.
