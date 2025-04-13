Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Military, Law, and Trade Shifts

The recent summaries of US domestic news include significant policy changes by the Trump administration, affecting military admission processes, legal battles with law firms, consumer protection, immigration rulings, and education funding among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:22 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: Military, Law, and Trade Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of changes announced on Friday, the Trump administration declared that the U.S. military academies will cease considering race in their admissions process. This decision follows lawsuits aimed at banning race-based admissions in civilian universities, according to filings from the Department of Justice.

In an escalating legal battle, Susman Godfrey law firm has sued the Trump administration, challenging executive orders they claim infringe on constitutional rights. This marks the fourth lawsuit in a series of confrontations with President Trump's legal sanctions against prominent firms.

President Trump's administration faces numerous domestic policy challenges, from trade deal pressures to safeguarding academic freedom. With high-stakes negotiations looming, the administration's domestic policy moves continue to stir legal and political reactions across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025