Major Breakthrough in Punjab: Terror Module Foiled
Two key operatives of a terror module were arrested in Punjab with an IED containing RDX. Punjab Police foiled plans of a targeted terror attack meant to disturb regional peace. The module was operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, linked to the infamous Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
In a significant operation, Punjab Police arrested two crucial operatives involved in a terror module and seized an improvised explosive device containing RDX. The arrest, announced on Sunday, marks a major breakthrough in preventing potential terror activities in the region.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh. These individuals were associated with a module controlled by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, also known as Goldy Dhillon, who has ties to the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The improvised explosive device, equipped with 1.6 kg of RDX and a remote control, was reportedly intended for a targeted attack. Preliminary investigations highlight the intent to disrupt peace. The National Investigation Agency has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for more information on Dhillon, and the case falls under the Explosive Substances Act.
