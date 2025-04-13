Major Breakthrough in Punjab: Terror Module Foiled

In a significant operation, Punjab Police arrested two crucial operatives involved in a terror module and seized an improvised explosive device containing RDX. The arrest, announced on Sunday, marks a major breakthrough in preventing potential terror activities in the region.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh. These individuals were associated with a module controlled by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, also known as Goldy Dhillon, who has ties to the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The improvised explosive device, equipped with 1.6 kg of RDX and a remote control, was reportedly intended for a targeted attack. Preliminary investigations highlight the intent to disrupt peace. The National Investigation Agency has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for more information on Dhillon, and the case falls under the Explosive Substances Act.

