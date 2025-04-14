Left Menu

Devastating Missile Strike in Sumy Sparks International Outcry

Two Russian ballistic missile strikes on Sunday killed 34 people and wounded 117 in Sumy, Ukraine, marking the deadliest attack so far this year. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, calling for international action, while President Trump and European leaders denounced the violence as a war crime.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck Sumy, a northern Ukrainian city, on Sunday, leading to the death of 34 people and injuring 117 in the most lethal assault on Ukraine this year, according to official reports. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a strong international response against Russia, with the attack coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to expedite the end of the conflict, which have yet to yield results.

European leaders, including those from Britain, Germany, and Italy, strongly condemned the assault. President Trump expressed disdain for the event, labeling it as 'terrible' and insinuated it may have been a mistake, although details were not elaborated further. In a video shared online by Zelenskiy, the horrifying aftermath of the attack was evident as lifeless bodies littered the streets amidst wreckage of buses and cars.

German officials highlighted the attack as a reflection of Russian President Vladimir Putin's disregard for ceasefire proposals. The deadliest attack on Ukraine this year has drawn stark condemnation and prompted Zelenskiy to urge international entities, particularly the US, to support Ukrainian defense efforts. Moscow has yet to provide a response, while the conflict continues to escalate with further assaults on Ukrainian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

