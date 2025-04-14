Interrogation of Mumbai Attack Mastermind Uncovers Conspiracy Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting daily interrogations, lasting up to ten hours, of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, considered a key mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Unraveling a more extensive conspiracy behind the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 166 people, is the primary focus of this extensive interrogation.

Rana, extradited from the United States, is being held under an 18-day custody order by a Delhi court. Authorities ensure he receives medical check-ups and access to his lawyer. Sources reveal that Rana has been cooperative, requesting only basic items such as a pen, paper, and the Quran.

The NIA's investigation revolves around evidence, including numerous phone calls between Rana and his co-conspirator, David Coleman Headley. Rana is also being probed on his travel traces across India before the devastating attack. The NIA aims to uncover links to other conspirators and organizations involved in the plot.

